Get ready for the Shannon Blueway Adventure Race

Following the success of the previous two years, a third edition of the annual Shannon Blueway Adventure Race is set for Saturday, April 29 in Leitrim Village.

The Race incorporates a 7km run along the Shannon Blueway, a 1km Kayak on The Shannon Erne Blueway, a 25k cycle through lovely Leitrim’s landscape, followed by a trail run up Sheemore hill with cycle and sprint to the finish line back in Leitrim Village.

The race is open to anyone with a reasonable level of fitness and is a great race for adventure race first timers. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team making it the perfect race for all levels of fitness to get involved. Kayaks will be provided on the day and bikes can be rented if necessary. Refreshments are provided for all participants and prize-giving will take place at St. Josephs Centre Leitrim Village after the race.

The adventure race is part of a weekend full of activities planned under the guidance and support of the 2016 Waterways Ireland Sponsorship Programme. More info www.bluewayadventure.ie

