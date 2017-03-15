We're blushing over NYX's Sweet Cheeks palette
Get swept away by NYX Professional Makeup's drop-dead gorgeous Sweet Cheeks Blush Palette!
This collection features eight highly pigmented and buttery-smooth colours that flawlessly suit any skin tone.
Perfect for everyone from the pro on the go to the budding beauty guru, this irreplaceable set brings together a variety of exclusive shades in both matte and shimmery finishes.
It’s true… we’ve got a serious blush crush!
NYX Sweet Cheeks Blush Palette (RRP €18.50) is available in Arnott’s and pharmacies nationwide.
