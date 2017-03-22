Shimmer and shine this Spring with NYX

Slip this Lid Lingerie from NYX cosmetics enhances the eyes with a weightless eye tint boating a delicate pearl finish.

Available in a range of gorgeous nude hues, from soft baby pink shimmer and bronze to deep taupe shimmer and jade, each seductively sheer shade will adorn your lids with an elegant flush of colour to take you from day to night!

NYX Lid Lingerie Eye Tint (RRP €9) is available in Arnott’s and pharmacies nationwide.