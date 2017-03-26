Express care for your skin

IDC Regen Express is a Multi-Benefit Integral Care with Regen-16 technology for face, eyes and neck.

Being a day and night care, it is designed for women seeking efficiency and results in their everyday life, perfect for women who are always on the go or travelling as you only need one product!

Regen-Express multi target care combines, in a single bottle, the anti-aging efficacy of the Regen-16 technology, to an exceptional concentration of cosmetic ingredients and the moisturizing sealing effect of a cream.

IDC Regen Express RRP €45

Available for the first time in the Irish market revolutionary high performance anti-aging skincare range IDC™ is available in Harvey Nichols, leading pharmacies nationwide and atwww.idcdermo.ie