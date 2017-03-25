Spring can be challenging for Rosacea sufferers

Rosacea is a chronic dermatological disease of which the causes are unknown. Rosacea affect million people worldwide with the onset from childhood or early teen.

Spring is the season when rosacea can become worsened due to increased sun and wind exposure, temperature changes and outdoor activity. It is important for women to shield their skin during this time with sunscreen, a hat, and scarf if it is cold and to take care with spring allergies because they can cause flare-ups in many rosacea patients.



Rosacea treatments pay attention to 3 key categories: patient education, skin care, and pharmacologic interventions.

Photoprotection and moisturizers are important because rosacea skin has increased transepidermal water loss. Patients should avoid triggers like wind, hot and cold temperatures, exercise, spicy foods, alcohol, hot drinks, and physical or psychological stress. Treatment that minimizes symptoms is possible, but it is more important that you learn how to live with it.

Rosacea is a chronic skin disease that can cause flushing and redness, typically of the face, bumps, and spider-like veins. Over time, flare ups can progress and the skin may take on a roughened, orange peel texture. Due to its highly visible nature, rosacea takes a particularly heavy toll on patients. As of yet, there is no cure. Pimples, rashes, or the appearances of redness on the chin, forehead and cheeks are common symptoms that may come and go.

Rosacea is categorized into 4 main subtypes: erythematotelangiectatic, papulopustular, phymatous, and ocular. Each subtype is distinguished by common patterns and symptoms. Subtype 1 (erythematotelangiectatic rosacea), characterized by flushing and persistent redness, and may also include visible blood vessels. Subtype 2 (papulopustular rosacea), characterized by persistent redness with transient bumps and pimples. Subtype 3 (phymatous rosacea), characterized by skin thickening, often resulting in an enlargement of the nose from excess tissue. Subtype 4 (ocular rosacea), characterized by ocular manifestations such as dry eyes, tearing and burning, inflamed eyelids, recurrent styes and potential loss of vision from corneal damage.