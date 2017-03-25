The perfect carrot cake

Everyone loves carrot cake and, when coupled with cream cheese icing, it's like heaven on a plate. Here is a delicious recipe to try from Lidl.

Ingredients

250ml Vita D'Or sunflower oil

4 Connell Farm large eggs

230g Belbake light brown soft sugar

180g carrots, peeled and grated

300g Belbake self-raising flour, sieved

2tsps Belbake baking powder

2 tsps Kania cinnamon

50g Alesto walnuts, chopped

125g Linessa cream cheese

125g Dairy Manor butter

500g Belbake icing sugar, sieved

1 tsp Belbake vanilla extract

Serves 6-8



For the cake:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Beat the eggs, sugar and oil together until pale and creamy. Stir in the grated carrot and mix in the flour and cinnamon well. Once all the ingredients have been fully incorporated, stir in the chopped walnuts.

Divide the mixture evenly between two greased 20cm tins and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the cakes are nicely golden, have risen away from the edges and a skewer inserted into the middle of them comes out clean. Allow to cool fully on a wire rack before decorating.



To decorate:

Blend the cream cheese with the icidng sugar, butter and vanilla extract until smooth. Once the cakes have cooled, spread a third of the icing on top of the one cake and sit the other cake on top.

Using a spatula, roughly cover the top and sides with half of the remaining icing - this 'crumb layer' will make for a smoother finish all over. Set in the fridge for 10 minutes, then cover with the remaining icing. Decorate the cake with walnut halves, grated carrot, white chocolate shards or little nests with chocolate eggs - in honour of Easter!