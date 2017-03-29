Top Restaurants in Leitrim announced
The Connaught Regional Awards for the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Radisson Blu in Sligo last night (Tuesday, March 28) where over 50 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.
The ceremony announced the winners of the County Leitrim and Connaught Awards.
All County winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Title which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2, on Monday May 8.
The Winners in Leitrim are…
Best Restaurant: The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown
Best Chef: Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub: The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon
Best Casual Dining: Riverbank Restaurant, Dromahair
Best Hotel Restaurant: Boardwalk Café at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Best Customer Service: St George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon
Best Wine Experience: St George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon
Best Newcomer: The Grass Roof Café, Rossinver
Pub of the Year: The Barrelstore, Carrick-on-Shannon
