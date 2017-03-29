Top Restaurants in Leitrim announced

The Connaught Regional Awards for the Irish Restaurant Awards took place in the Radisson Blu in Sligo last night (Tuesday, March 28) where over 50 awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

The ceremony announced the winners of the County Leitrim and Connaught Awards.



All County winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Title which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2, on Monday May 8.

The Winners in Leitrim are…

Best Restaurant: The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown



Best Chef: Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant



Best Gastro Pub: The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Casual Dining: Riverbank Restaurant, Dromahair



Best Hotel Restaurant: Boardwalk Café at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Customer Service: St George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Wine Experience: St George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon



Best Newcomer: The Grass Roof Café, Rossinver



Pub of the Year: The Barrelstore, Carrick-on-Shannon