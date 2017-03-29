Triple charged results in three minutes

Transform your hair this Spring with Redken's new Mega Masks that promises nourished hair at all levels in just three minutes.

Spring is the time when we start to shed our winter layers both in term of clothes and hair. People often lighten the colour of their hair or opt for a new style or cut in preparation for Summer.



Winter weather, heating and wooly hats take their toll, so before you decide to chop all your hair off or go from black to blonde - treat your hair to some much needed TLC.

Redken's new Mega Masks are perfect for those who don't have a few hours for a hairdresser treatment and want instant results.



The brand which has been a leader in protein science, offering high tech solutions for consumer needs since the 1960s brings a new treatment with RCT Protein Complex. This ingredient is a smart, targeted delivery system which delivers appropriate treatment to each level of the hair.



The Mega Masks are a unique dual specific chamber design that includes two different formulas; a mask to provide intense conditioning and a care extender to provide specified, tailored benefits that last up to 3 washes.

Extreme is a treatment for distressed hair helping to repair broken hair and strengthen the roots.

Colour Extend Magnetics is for colour treated hair, it is Sulfate free care which provides 4 weeks of vibrancy and radiance.

Finally All soft is for dry/ brittle hair.

After shampooing apply to towel dried hair.

Leave on for 3-5 minutes and then rinse throughly press the middle to mix both formulas.

WIN, WIN, WIN

If your hair is in bad need of a Spring time treatment then enter our competition to win the range of three Redken Mega Masks. The prize includes Redken 'Extreme' 'Colour Extend Magnetics' and 'All Soft' Mega Masks. To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question by email with your name, address and phone number before Sunday, April 2 at 5pm to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com.

Q: How many minutes do you leave the Redken Mega Mask in your hair for?