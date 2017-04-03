Spring into Story Time at Leitrim Libraries

Right to Read literacy pilots took place in a number of authorities in the Summer of 2016.

The overall findings from story-time pilots which were run by libraries in 11 local authorities showed strong attendance and identified high levels of demand for story-time sessions in branches, particularly story-times which include a focus on parent/carer engagement.

Based on the experiences of the 11 authorities, the Literacy and Reading Development Working Group proposed a national story-time initiative, Spring into Story-Time, to be held in all authorities during the month of April this year.

The Department have confirmed that Minister Damien English will launch the new initiative, Spring into Story-Time, in Pearse Street Library, Dublin 2 on Wednesday, April at 11am.

In Leitrim the Spring into Story- Time for young children and their parents/guardians is happening in Carrick-on-Shannon library, on Wednesday April 12 at 12noon and Ballinamore Library at 6pm. To book a place for these sessions contact either Carrick-on-Shannon library at (071) 9620789 or Ballinamore at (071) 9645566 These will be fun events and everyone’s welcome.

Story Sessions will take place in all other branch libraries in the following weeks. Full details will be available on the library Facebook page and by contacting your local branch library.