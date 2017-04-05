Search on for Leitrim’s top amateur photographers

Top Oil, Ireland’s leading family owned home heating and fuel business, is calling on Ireland’s top amateur photographers to enter the Top Oil 2017 Amateur Photography Competition. ‘Ireland Through the Lens’ has been revealed as the theme of this year’s competition, which was launched today by comedian and Today FM presenter, Al Porter.

The photo competition, now in its 11th year, is open for entries and any amateur photographer from across Ireland can submit their image on what they think best represents the beauty of ‘Ireland Through the Lens’. The competition is open from now until 1st June 2017, which will then see Top Oil selecting an overall winning image and a further 11 of the best images to create the Top Oil 2018 Calendar.

Each year the popular Top Oil calendar showcases some of Ireland’s most beautiful landscapes and wildlife as captured by amateur photographers from across the country. Last year, over 1000 entries were received from across Ireland and Top Oil is hopeful that this year will once again receive even more interest from aspiring amateur photographers.

For more information and to enter the 2017 Amateur Photography Competition, visit www.topphotocompetition.ie The competition closing date is Thursday 1st June, 2017.