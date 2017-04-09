Hullabaloo parties are the perfect solution for your child's special occassion

Hullabaloo is a mobile business offering pottery painting and craft activities for ages five upwards across Counties Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

If you have a special occasion such as a child’s birthday, communion or confirmation coming up, a Hullabaloo party or workshop might be the perfect solution, as they can travel to you wherever you want them, whether it be your home or a hired venue. They have a great selection of creative and craft based kids party packages such as paint your own pottery, canvas bag design, jewellery making and t-shirt design.

Hullabaloo also run children’s camps across the school holidays: this Easter they are running a spring themed camp from Tuesday, April 18 to Friday, April 21, 10-1pm in Ardcarne Garden Centre, where you can book your kids in for a day or do all four - every day is different. Activities include all kinds of creative crafts such as pottery & fabric painting, making sun-catchers & garden ornaments and lots more besides. Pre-booking essential: fun@hullabaloo.ie or 086 409 4164.

Hullabaloo was previously a premised based ceramic café but last year was taken over by Mo Robertson, who changed the business model to enable it to operate on a purely mobile basis and roll out their services to more rural areas of the community.

It’s great to have Hullabaloo now on our doorstep (literally!) offering a solution to take the stress out of keeping our kids entertained either for a special occasion or during the holidays - especially given our very unpredictable Irish weather.

In addition to children’s parties and workshops, Hullabaloo also offers packages for adults which include pottery painting, jewellery making, decoupage and fascinator making. See www.hullabaloo.ie for full details.