Wave goodbye to PMS with Cleanmarine® For Women

Cleanmarine® For Women, which contains a unique blend of natural ingredients, is proven to reduce the psychological and physical symptoms of PMS.

Research was carried out over four months with Irish women who suffered with various PMS symptoms. At the end of the survey, there was an average 69% improvement in symptoms – including; 70% less anxiety, 69% less bloating, 62% less fatigue, 70% less headaches, 77% less forgetfulness and 81% less breast tenderness.

Speaking about her PMS story, Brand Ambassador and Broadcaster, Louise Duffy, commented, “I’m a big advocate ofCleanmarine® For Women after experiencing the incredible change it made to my life over the past two years. Like clockwork, one to two days every month I found myself in the throes of PMS induced anxiety and a heavy feeling of listlessness. That’s never fun for anyone, but on top of that I work in a business where it’s vital that I am enthusiastic and upbeat every day. I really hated feeling cranky and low and trying to conceal it every month. After a few weeks of taking the capsules I noticed a significant change physically; my hair was shinier and my skin looked really clear. But I was really most impressed and relieved to note the change in my moods – or rather the lack of change in my moods. So, I make sure I include Cleanmarine® For Women in my routine every morning; shower, brush teeth, pop two tiny capsules – it’s so easy and it really has made a huge difference to my life.



Louise’s PMS Tips

1. Exercise - Even if it’s a brisk walk or light jog, it always eases cramps and that feeling of sluggishness to have a gentle work out. Yoga or Pilates are also great for easing aches and pains

2. Sleep - Sleep patterns are always a little messed up around this time, so I try to go to bed a little earlier to counteract that.

3. Dark chocolate - Be kind to yourself, just for those one or two days, if you fancy a big slab of dark chocolate, go for it. I’m an advocate of moderation, but this is not time to deprive yourself.

4. PMS Playlist - Curl up with your favourite music on low. This is a great way to chill out and de-stress. Everyone should have their own PMS playlist!

5. Facetime with your Favourites - It’s nice to have time with your favourite people when you’re feeling a little low., whether it’s a partner or pals, make sure to hang out with the people who make you happy.



Cleanmarine® For Women is stocked in Health Food Stores and Pharmacies nationwide, RRP €22.99/£23.99​



Proven to manage PMS symptoms, it contains Omega 3 Krill Oil with no fishy aftertaste, Vitamin D3, Soy Isoflavones plus Vitamin B1, B2 and B6. For more information about Cleanmarine® For Women visit www.cleanmarine.ie or ask instore.