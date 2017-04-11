Calling all emerging designers and makers!

The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Future Makers Awards & Supports programme is now accepting online applications for 2017.

With a prize fund totalling €24,500 for 2017, Future Makers Awards & Supports is one of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers, rewarding the next generation of Irish creatives and helping them to develop a career in the craft and design industry.

Entry to this exciting programme is free and the closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, April 21. This year, entries will be assessed by a judging panel that includes internationally renowned designer-maker Michael Eden and celebrated stylist Aisling Farinella, and will be chaired by DCCoI’s Head of Education, Training and Development, John Tynan.

Open to all:

· DELTA Award Design Piece commission in association with Ireland’s Higher Education organisations: €1,500

Students Category:

· Future Makers Student Award: €2,000

· Innovation Award: €1,000

· Design Award: €1,000

· Fixperts Creative Award: €500

· Residencies/Training Supports: €1,000 x2

· Materials Supports: €500 x 6

· Exhibition Support: €500 x 2

Full details are here: http://bit.ly/ studentawards2017

Recent Graduates/Emerging Practitioners Category:

· Future Makers Emerging Practitioner Award: €3,000

· Innovation Award: €1,500

· Design Award: €1,000

· Imagined Futures Award: €1,000

· Residencies/Training Support: €1,000 x2

· Exhibition/Trade Fair Support: €1,000 x 2

· Studio Support: €1,000 x 2

Full details are here: http://bit.ly/emergingmakersawards

The judging panel will create a shortlist based on the information and images of work provided in the first round of online applications. Shortlisted applicants will be notified in early May and asked to submit up to 3 pieces of work in mid-May for final assessment in all categories. The winners and recipients of the 2017 Future Makers Awards & Supports programme will be announced at a presentation ceremony in Dublin in June.

Full details on the programme are available at www.futuremakers.ie. All applications must be submitted online and the deadline for entries is April 21.