Mist, Mousse, Mitt - the three M’s to consider when applying your tan

Consider these three M’s for applying self-tan from Janice O’ Sullivan, creator of the latest streak-free, beautifully scented self-tan, SunKiss, to ensure a perfect result every time!

Mitt

The mitt you choose is very important to give a streak free and even application. A good mitt will protect your hands from getting tanned; particularly your palms which tend to turn orange when tanning solution is applied on them. And you do not want your palms to look like that. SunKiss tanning mitt is a luxurious, double sided, velvet tanning mitt. It’s fool proof and will glide over your skin creating a fabulous glow quickly.

Mist

Mist enables you to enjoy an instant healthy sun-kissed tan all year round, without the damaging effects of the sun. A mist is the closest you’ll get to a professional spray tan at home. Sunkiss Tanning mist has an advanced formulation has dual action tanning enhancing bronzer to give immediate natural looking tan.

Mousse

Tanning Mousse is your easy step to an instant healthy glow, without any orange overtones. Mousse is usually the quickest to dry and easy to apply. Sunkiss’s unique responsive formulation means that the mousse with its gentle action smooths over the skin and adapts to every individual skin tone.

SunKiss is a responsive tanning product that adapts to your skin-tone to create the sun kissed and natural glow you’re looking for. Originally a professional spray tanning product Janice wanted to create a high quality tanning system that could be applied at home. Easy application and a sweet fresh scent were key to the final product design which Irish consumers can now enjoy. With SunKiss you know that you are going to look authentically tanned with a healthy glow!

SunKiss instant self-tanning mousse 200ml – RRP €12.95

Self-tanning mist 150ml - RRP €12.95

SunKiss luxurious tanning mitt - RRP €5.95