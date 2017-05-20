Inglot’s HD Holographic collection guarantee luscious lips

Fans of the brilliant Inglot brand will be thrilled by their latest launch!

The brand new Inglot HD Holographic Collection Lip Tints officially launch on Thursday May 25th in all Inglot stores and online from www.inglot.ie

The new collection is a long lasting liquid lipstick with a strong metallic gleam. Thanks to its delicate argan oil infused formula it keeps the lips conditioned and moisturised while providing extreme shine and a smooth finish. The lip tint is easy to apply and provides ultimate pigment and coverage, giving a fuller look to the lips- without sticking or smudging.

The wide range of lustrous colours are perfect for summer and the upcoming festival season and can be paired with Inglot colour play lip liners for the ultimate pout.

10 Brand new shades of Lip Tints (101-110) - €22