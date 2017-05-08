Did you get too much sun in Co Leitrim last weekend?

So you may have noticed that big yellow ball of light in the sky over the last week- it's called the sun for those who were born after 2004 - probably the last decent summer we had.

But if you have overindulged and now resemble something like a lobster there is some relief available.....

1. Take frequent cool baths or showers to help relieve the pain. As soon as you get out of the bathtub or shower, gently pat yourself dry, but leave a little water on your skin. Then, apply a moisturizer to help trap the water in your skin. This can help ease the tight feeling of fried skin.

2. Use a moisturizer that contains aloe vera to help soothe sunburned skin. For added benefits store the cream in the fridge so it is extra cold when you apply it.

3. Drink extra water. A sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface and away from the rest of the body. Drinking extra water when you are sunburned helps prevent dehydration.

4. If your skin blisters, allow the blisters to heal. Blistering skin means you have a second-degree sunburn. You should not pop the blisters, as blisters form to help your skin heal and protect you from infection.

5. A word of warning - know the difference between a bad sunburn and having sunstroke. Sunstroke/heatstroke is a potentially life-threatening condition and requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms include a core body temperature above 39C

Other symptoms may include:

- Throbbing headache

- Dizziness and light-headedness

- Lack of sweating despite the heat

- Red, hot, and dry skin

- Muscle weakness or cramps

- Nausea and vomiting

- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

- Rapid, shallow breathing

- Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

- Seizures

- Unconsciousness

Get immediate medical intervention if you are concerned someone has sunstroke. Also take the following steps: give them cold drinks, move them into the shade or an air conditioned room or car and put a cool damp cloth on the back of the patient's neck until help arrives/or, if transporting someone, you reach hospital.