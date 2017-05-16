Two winners of the Leitrim Observer DICE handbag competition

The Leitrim Observer has been overwhelmed with entries to our fabulous DICE handbag competition.

We are delighted to announce two winners who will each win a fantastic stylish arm candy DICE handbag.

Congrats to:

Sr Brigid Jane, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

and

Mary Tiernan, Augharan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

DICE bags make a welcome, colourful change from dark partywear.

DICE handbags are available in leading retailers nationwide including Shaws Department Stores.