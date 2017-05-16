Two winners of the Leitrim Observer DICE handbag competition
Congrats to our lucky winners.
The Leitrim Observer has been overwhelmed with entries to our fabulous DICE handbag competition.
We are delighted to announce two winners who will each win a fantastic stylish arm candy DICE handbag.
Congrats to:
Sr Brigid Jane, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
and
Mary Tiernan, Augharan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim
DICE bags make a welcome, colourful change from dark partywear.
DICE handbags are available in leading retailers nationwide including Shaws Department Stores.
