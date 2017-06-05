Wedding Style Nailed!

Summer is approaching and, with it, the excitement and glamour of peak wedding season!

Exchanging rings demands beautiful nails, and the arrival of the Jessica Nails 2017 Bridal Collection in Ireland this week promises picture-perfect shades to make every bride shine on their special day.

The ‘Glowing with Love’ and ‘Silhouette’ collection by Jessica Nails is a sheer formula that allows a light coating which can be layered for just the right individual colour tone and look.

The range includes ‘The Pre-nup’, an ivory pearlescent polish that has a golden beige shimmer, and is already a favourite at salons across Ireland.

The baby-pink toned polish, ‘The Vows’, is a stunning dusky pink with a glimmering pearly effect that is also turning heads.

The new Jessica bridal colours for 2017 are in use in 300 salons nationwide, and are available in regular polish formula as well as a GELeration soak-off gel polish. Jessica has also developed a new range called Phenom. This polish dries instantly, lasts and shines like a gel without the need for a lamp and removes easily. It truly is an evolution in polish technology.

The light summery tones of the new Jessica Nails bridal collection are perfect for any special occasion where subtle beauty with a little special lustre is required, Oonagh Clarke of French Cosmetics, the U.S. brand’s Irish agent says.

The latest new JESSICA and GELeration colours are available online from the Irish distributor, on www.frenchcosmetics.ie.

Jessica ‘Glowing with Love’ and ‘Silhouette’ bridal collection polishes are priced at €10.95 and Phenom €16.50 with the GELeration soak-off gel polish costing between €25 to €35 in a salon.

Jessica Nails is a leading global brand created by LA manicurist to the stars, Jessica Vartoughian.

“Inspired by love and romance, these new nude glistening polishes perfectly complement brides who are glowing with love”, Jessica Vartoughian explained at the launch of the new colours this week.

All JESSICA and GELeration Colours are 7-FREE (No Formaldehyde, No Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, DSP, Camphor, Xylene or Ethyl Tosylamide), cruelty free and vegan friendly.

Professionally applied in Ireland in leading nail bars and beauty salons, and available to buy online at www.frenchcosmetics.ie, further information on local stockists is available by calling 046-9481091.