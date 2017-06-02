Win Uriage Eau Thermale Skin range hamper

Win a Uriage Eau Thermale hamper range from the Leitrim Observer this week.



Thermal Spring Water from the French Alps is the key ingredient unique to the Uriage dermatological skincare range.

The new Bariéderm insulating repairing hand cream is perfect for those who work with their hands, it combats severely dry hands, acts as a barrier cream and is non sticky and water resistant.



Uriage Light Water Cream SPF 20 is refreshing and invigorating as well as moisturisng it has active ingredients to protect skin from UVA and UVB rays, it promises hydration for 24 hours.



Uriage Water eye Contour Cream reduced the dehydration fine lines and appearance of dark circles. It helps to rebuild the skin barrier and reawaken the radiance of the eye area.



Finally Uriage Thermal Water hydrates, soothes irritations and reinforced the skins natural defence mechanisms. The anti-inflamtory and healing spray can be used a variety of ways.



To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the following question and email your name, address and phone number to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com before June 5, 2017. Please put Uriage competition as the subject.

Q: Where does the Thermal Spring Water used in Uriage skincare products come from?