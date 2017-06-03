Forget Me Not - Don't neglect your face with SPF

The sun is out - well at least it should be and even if it is playing hide and seek behind the clouds we all know that wearing SPF daily is a must.

Some of us use the same sun protection for our face and body but it is important to consider facial specific, sun protection all year round, in particular over the summer months.

Facial skin is different to the skin on the rest of your body. It can be thinner, it is exposed to external factors such as weather, pollutants and UVA and UVB rays more than other parts of your body.



Your face is one of the most exposed areas of the body. Excessive exposure to sun can be dangerous and can cause damage, premature ageing, sunburn, hyperpigmentation and worse, cancer. You need to protect your skin with products specifically designed for its needs.



Furthermore there are many areas around the face that we forget to protect. Have you considered where you apply facial sun protection? Ears are often neglected.

Many of us forget to apply sunscreen on and behind our ears and with many nooks and crannies it is a difficult area to apply an even protection on.

It is easy to forget our lips as we spread our sun protection all around the main areas of our face.

Eyelids are often forgotten.

The scalp can be an area of neglect for the follically challenged woman or balding man or for those of us who wear our hair in up styles or tight braids or holiday plaits which expose the scalp to the sun.

And the hairline can be vulnerable to the suns rays.



Repeatedly forgetting certain areas like the ears, and even lips can result in UV damage over time that can lead to skin cancer while breaking down collagen and elastin.

So enjoy the sun but spread that protection all the way to the hairline, on and in the ears and around the eyes.

PAYOT Sun Sensi Crème Visage Protective Anti-Aging Face Cream SPF 30 is a protective anti-aging face cream with Cell-Protect complex. It is non-greasy and protects the skin from UV rays, even in very sunny weather. Its soothing action suits perfectly intolerant skin: this treatment provides close protection for the most sensitive skin. Ideal for light or intolerant skin, the beginning of stay or intense sunlight for all skin types.



Uriage Bariésun Dry Oil SPF30 RRP €30 provides high protection against UVA and UVB rays, free radicals and prevents skin from drying out.

This oil leaves your skin satin-smooth and illuminates your tan with its vanishing, melt-in and non-greasy texture.

It may also be used on hair, as it protects against dryness and preserves the hair’s natural beauty.



Protect your lips from harmful UVA and UVB rays with the Uriage Bariesun Lipstick SPF30 RRP €10.

This lipstick effectively protects lips from the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays while restoring softness and comfort.

Thanks to its anti UVA-UVB filtering complex, this stick provides high protection, perfect for everyday use, all year round.

With a moisturizing base, enriched with vitamins A, C and E as well as essential fatty acids, the stick nourishes lips as well as being water-resistant.



Enjoy the sunshine!