Make way for the dancing gardai!

Gardai have been coming in for a lot of criticism of late but we tend to forget the long hours of work they end up doing, minding the rest of us, especially at festivals - when we don't always do things that make the mammy proud!

So it's good to see two members of the force getting into the spirit of things at the recent Cowboys and Heroes festival in Drumcoura, Ballinamore last weekend.

This video was posted on Facebook by Sandra Reidy and has become something of a sensation.

Well, when the mood to dance takes over, who are we to stop the craic!