You know you grew up in the 80s if you remember these iconic HB ice creams

Relishing the fact that today, at least, is supposed to be all sunshine and glorious Summer - we've decided to take a nostalgic look back at the, sometimes bizarre ice creams that were produced in 1980s Ireland. What was your HB favourite?

1. Nogger

Despite bearing possibly the most singularly unappealing name for an ice cream, the Nogger was pretty awesome. (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

2. That-a-way

Awkward to eat and so sweet you could feel your fillings rattling in your head....ah that-a-way, we miss you. (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

3. Hiawatha

The lemon chocolate mix was something of an unusual taste sensation. We're not sure what marketing 'genius' thought Ireland would be the ideal market for of the Hiawatha - and yes there really was a Hiawatha in Native American history. This is probably the equivalent of someone in the US launching an ice cream named after Brian Boru.... (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

4. Freaky Foot

As a child it seemed strangely appealing to eat an ice cream, shaped like a foot....not so much as an adult. (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

5. Guitar

So do you remember the Guitar? No, neither do we..... (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

6. Sparklies

Actually these were pretty nice and in this instance, pineapple flavoured - god how exotic of us! (Source: Facebook/ hbicecreammemories)

7. Fat Frog

The nostalgia for this ice cream is so universal that someone invented as alcoholic concoction in honour of the Fat Frog. Sadly there are no plans to start making the ice creams again. (Image: HB Ireland)

8. Chilly Willy

The unfortunately christened, Chilly Willy - yes we all made fun of the name but they weren't that bad in fairness!

So do you have any other firm ice cream favourites from your childhood in the 1980s?