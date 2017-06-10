Did you win the Uriage hamper??

We had a superb response to the Uriage Eau Thermale hamper competition in the Leitrim Observer this week.



Thermal Spring Water from the French Alps is the key ingredient unique to the Uriage dermatological skincare range.

The new Bariéderm insulating repairing hand cream is perfect for those who work with their hands, it combats severely dry hands, acts as a barrier cream and is non sticky and water resistant.

The hamper includes Uriage Light Water Cream SPF 20, Uriage Water eye Contour Cream, Uriage Thermal Water as well as a hand cream.

Congrats to Mary ODonovan from Arigna who scooped the prize!