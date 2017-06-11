We're looking for nominations for the Best Hairdressing Salon in Co Leitrim

They are the masters of all things to do with our crowning glory and now, the Leitrim Observer are searching for the best hairdressing salon in Co Leitrim.

Do they serve coffee while you wait, are they consistent, is the chat top notch, are the staff friendly, do they go above and beyond to ensure you enjoy your visit? Whatever measure you use, let us know who you think deserves the crown as the best hairdressing salon in Co Leitrim.

We want you to nominate your favourite hairdressers. Just email your nomination to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie and don't forget to add the reason why you believe your nomination should be included in our list of finalists. The competition is only open to hairdressing salons in Co Leitrim.

Nominations close on June 25, 2017. We will then name the 10 finalists on June 28, 2017 and you will have an opportunity to vote for your favourite hairdressers on-line.

Voting will be open until Friday, June 30 when we will announce the overall winner.

The 10 finalists will each receive certificates and the overall winner will receive an engraved trophy to display in-salon.

So get your nominations in today.