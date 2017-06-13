Check the Fujifilm Instant in a range of great summer colours…

It may be a mini, but the all-new instax mini 9 from Fujifilm is big on personality, and is packed with practical appliances for amazing instants!

A close-up lens attachment is perfect for selfies, and allows crystal clear close-up shooting from up to 35mm away.

A selfie mirror next to the lens means instant selfies are perfectly framed and easy to capture.

A true fashion statement, and guaranteed to add colour to any celebration, the instax mini 9 comes in the cutest colour selection, including Flamingo Pink, Lime Green, Smoky White,Cobalt Blue and Ice Blue, in one complete striking colour block.

Instax mini 9 automatically determines the best lighting for taking a picture, based on the surroundings, and selects the correct setting.

High-key mode can be selected to reset the brightness adjustment, for pictures with a softer impression that minimise any shadow.

The instax mini 9 uses the same instax mini film used by all instax mini cameras, and comes in a handy cartridge that holds 10 sheets at a time, and prints credit-card-sized images instantly.

The Mini 9 is super straightforward to use. It runs on two AA batteries. A button next to the lens turns it on, while pressing the lens back into the body turns it off. A twist of the dial around the lens changes the brightness, and the shutter button on the right-hand side takes the picture. After just seconds, the photo pops out of the top of the camera!

Priced from €93.00 including 10 FREE Shots the latest new instax mini 9 is available from Fujifilm stores nationwide.