Nominations closing this Sunday for the Co Leitrim Hairdressing Salon of the Year 2017

Nominations are set to close this Sunday, June 25 for the Co Leitrim Hairdressing Salon of the Year 2017 and we have already received hundreds of nominations.

We want you to nominate your favourite hairdressing salon. Just email your nomination to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie and don't forget to add the reason why you believe your nomination should be included in our list of finalists. The competition is only open to hairdressing salons in Co Leitrim.

Nominations close on June 25, 2017. We will then name the 10 finalists on June 28, 2017 and you will have an opportunity to vote for your favourite hairdressers on-line.

Voting will be open until Friday, June 30 when we will announce the overall winner.

The 10 finalists will each receive certificates and the overall winner will receive an engraved trophy to display in-salon.

So get your nominations in today.