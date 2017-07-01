Try a spot of jam making at home with this delicious recipe from Siúcra

Strawberries can be found in abundance on hedgerows throughout the summer months so now is the perfect time to get jamming! Siúcra’s Sure Set Jam Sugar has been specially formulated to produce perfectly set jam every time and works particularly well with low pectin fruits such as strawberries.

This jam recipe from Siúcra is surprisingly easy to make and uses only four ingredients. The lemon juice adds citrusy notes to the sweet strawberries while the mint gives a fresh taste. Enjoy spread on crusty bread and fresh scones or layered between cakes.

MAKES APPROX 2 x 400ML JARS

INGREDIENTS:

500 g strawberries

250 g Siúcra Sure Set Jam Sugar

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp of fresh mint

METHOD:

1. Rinse and hull the strawberries. Chop or blend any larger ones.

2. Put the berries in a pan together with the Siúcra Sure Set Jam Sugar and lemon. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2-5 minutes.

3. Do a consistency test by dropping a little jam onto a cold plate to check if the consistency is correct.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and carefully skim off any foam.

5. Add the fresh chopped mint.

6. Pour the jam into hot, clean jars and seal immediately.

7. Store in a cool place.

TIP:

To prevent contamination and lengthen the shelf life of homemade jams, it’s important to sterilise the storage jars. Wash them in hot, soapy water and rinse well but do not dry. Instead, leave them to stand upside down on a baking sheet while they’re still wet. Pop the tray of clean, wet jars and lids into a preheated oven at 140°C / 120°C fan for approximately 15 minutes.