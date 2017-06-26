Appeal for blood donations in Co Leitrim

Giving blood, it only takes a few minutes but through it you could save a life.

Blood supplies traditionally run low over the Summer months as people go on holidays or find they are too busy to donate.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will be holding clinics in Ballinamore and Manorhamilton this week and are appealing for as many as possible to come forward and be a potential life-saver.

The Manorhamilton Clinic will be held in the Bee Park Resource Centre on Tuesday, June 27 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

The Ballinamore Clinic will be held in the Community Centre on Wednesday, June 28 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm.