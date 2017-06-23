Co Leitrim eco retreat and yoga school to host Ireland’s first Anusara yoga teacher training

Ard Nahoo, the award winning Eco Retreat and Yoga School based in Dromahair Co Leitrim, will be hosting Ireland’s first ever Anusara yoga teacher training this August.

Anusara is a modern-day system of Hatha Yoga, founded in 1997. The base philosophy of the practice is that life is a gift, and the practice invites and encourages students to celebrate this both on the mat and throughout their lives. This makes for a class that is strong, graceful and with a solid element of fun – something that is only too important in the modern world.

Ard Nahoo owner and Yoga School Director, Noeleen Tyrrell, says “Anusara was a turning point for me on my yoga journey and the training deeply enriched my life and my practice. I am the only Certified Anusara Yoga Teacher in Ireland and proud to be part of a wonderful global, teacher-led community, the Anusara School of Hatha Yoga”.

This month long intensive is taking place at Ard Nahoo from August 18 – September 13 and will be a totally immersive experience – inviting students to open their hearts and celebrate their place in this world.

Tyrrell has been practicing the art of Yoga for over 15 years and teaching for 10 years. She is very passionate about sharing her love of the practice with others.

Speaking on what is unique about Anusara yoga, Noeleen states, “the starting point of every Anusara class and practice is that everyone is perfect, whole and complete right now. The practice reminds us of our true nature and that is both empowering and inspiring – there’s no feeling of competition or rivalry in an Anusara class.”

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Ard Nahoo is offering an Early Bird offer running until June 30, 2017.

To register, please email info@ardnahoo.com or give Ard Nahoo a call on 071 913 4939. You can find more information on the website at www.ardnahoo.com