The Co Leitrim Hairdressing Salon of the Year for 2017 is.......

It was always going to be a close fought competition and there weren't many votes separating the top two hairdressing salons in our very first Co Leitrim Hairdresser of the Year Awards.

After just five days of frantic voting we are delighted to announce that the Co Leitrim Hairdresser of the Year award for 2017 goes to....

LIA Hairdressing, Drumshanbo!

Congratulations to Lia and her staff on the win. We will be presenting all the certificates for the finalists and the overall prize next week.