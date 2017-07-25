Get Clean & Clear for Summer

The last thing you need this Summer are pimples, spots and blemishes.

Top 10 Myths about Spots:

1. Chocolate and Greasy Food causes spots

– This is untrue however eating a balanced diet and keeping hydrated by drinking lots of water throughout the day will help to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

2. Bad personal hygiene causes spots

– This is a myth! Spots are caused by hormonal changes and are not down to whether or not you have washed your face. Although, using the right products regularly will help to manage your spots and get rid of them fast.

3. Wearing make-up causes spots

– There is no evidence to suggest that make-up causes spots however every time you touch your face bacteria can be spread. We suggest you wash your hands before applying your make-up to help to prevent spreading bacteria and in the evening using CLEAN & CLEAR® Truly Gentle 3-in-1 Facial Wipes for clean, soft and nourished skin in one easy step.

4. Toothpaste treats spots

– This is a myth! Putting toothpaste on your spots will simply make your skin go dry. It is best to stick to products with active spot-fighting ingredients such as any of our products within the Advantage range.

5. Blackheads is due to not washing your face

- The black of the blackheads is due to skin pigment, and is not dirt as some people think.

6. Oily skin does not need moisturising

– This is a myth! Your skin still needs hydrating and nourishing even if it is oily. Go for an moisturiser with an oil-free formula, we recommend using the CLEAN & CLEAR® Dual Action Moisturiser which we help to leave your skin soft without clogging pores.

7. Staying in the sun will help to reduce your spots

– This is false! Too much time in the sun can cause more oil sebum production on the skin actually making your skin worse.

8. Only teenagers get spots

– This is a myth! Spots do not have an age limit and adults can be prone to getting spots at any age.

9. Picking a spot will make it go away

– Untrue again! Spending hours squeezing it in front of the mirror and trying to get the goop out of the spot may actually take the skin longer to heal and all that picking can spread bacteria making it easier for more spots to form.

10. Spots happen overnight

– This is false! We all know some days you wake up and a spot has appeared on your face. It may have surfaced overnight, but the spot would have been in the making for a while, from excess dead skin cells clogging the pores to the overproduction of sebum oil a spot will eventually form on the skin. It is important to help to prevent a spot from surfacing by using a daily exfoliator such as CLEAN & CLEAR® Exfoliating Daily Wash to help to remove excess dirt and dead skin cells.

