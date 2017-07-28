The results of the great boxty debate are in.......
So if you're from Co Leitrim you'll have very firm views on boxty and it's obvious there is a clear favourite for our readers.
So the big question was - what's the best boxty?
And the answer is a resounding - Pan Boxty.
While this result has sparked quite a bit of dissension in the ranks here at the Leitrim Observer - where apparently Boiled Boxty is king - a whopping 78% of people surveyed in our poll said pan boxty was the best.
