Leitrim link to new Irish fashion label Vaeno

Louise Merick of Kabuki, Carrick-on-Shannon is one half of the new Irish fashion label Vaeno making headlines in the style world.



Louise and Nadya Gaughran have created a label which aims to empower women and provide a wardrobe of chic, interchangeable separates that transition from day to evening.

The structured cuts are not made for fashion trends but are classic piece that should last for years.



Silk bodysuits and blazers, cut with precision to shape and flatter the body; finely-tailored blazers and trousers; structured tops and dresses are key seasonless pieces envisioned for work or play.

The label has been receiving much publicity since Roz Purcell turned up at the Quatar Airways Gala evening in Dublin in July wearing a Vaeno one shoulder asymetric top and tailored trousers.



The brand has since been featured in The Sunday World May, The Irish Times and Irish Country Magazine, RTE Guide and The Sun.