NYX Professional Makeup
Velvety tones for perfectly made up eyes
NYX Professional Makeup Lid Lingerie Shadow Palette
Adorn your eyes in velvety colour with NYX Professional Makeup irresistible Lid Lingerie Shadow Palette - a new eyeshadow set inspired by NYX Professional Makeup creamy-matte Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipsticks.
Featuring six creamy matte neutrals, this gorgeous set packs a wide range of tones and depth into one small palette. Each velvety-matte shade blends like a dream and delivers incredible colour payoff.
RRP €10.50
Available now in Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on