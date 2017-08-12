Product recall: "Mothercare Loved So Much" bouncer

Mothercare is carrying out a product recall of the Mothercare Loved So Much baby bouncer.

A problem has been identified whereby the bouncer may be assembled incorrectly thus presenting a risk that the fabric seat unit could detatch from the frame resulting in the baby falling through.

The product was sold in stores and on the Mothercare website.

Only bouncers with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards and with a barcode ending in 843611-3 are affected by this recall. The codes are on the lower supporting frame.

What to do

If you have purchased one of these bouncers please stop using it immediately and return to your nearest Mothercare store for a full refund.



