So apparently the Leitrim accent isn't the most sexy out there.....

So despite what we'd all like to believe, the Leitrim accent isn't the most sexy in Ireland.....who knew?

Leitrim came in at number 27th on the 32 county list published following a twitter poll by lovin.ie. Co Roscommon came in at number 10 but Co Longford fared even worse than we did, coming in at number 30. Pity the people living in Laois however, their accent was judged to be the least sexy of all.

Baffling to most of us is how the Dublin accent managed to make number 15 and as for Co Limerick coming in at 4 on the sexy scale....