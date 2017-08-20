Amazing product alert - JESSICA® Phenomen Oil!

JESSICA® Phenomen Oil is a healing and rehydrating cuticle oil to heal and nourish dry cuticles and promote strong nail growth.

Not only great for your nailcare routine, Phenomen Oil is excellent for elbows, feet, knees and any other rough, dry areas of skin that need deep moisturisation.

This highly penetrative oil heals and intensively nourishes dry cuticles and well as helping to promote growth and keeps nails supple.



How to use:

To treat and nourish your nails simply use the pipette to place a drop of oil onto your cuticles and massage across your nails in a rotating motion. Ideally use in the evening time for overnight penetration. Apply as often as necessary to all dry skin areas to intensively treat them.

Where to buy:

Prices start from €10.25 for the mini 7.4ml size and the 14.8ml size retails at €19.95 and can be purchased from all good Jessica salons nationwide or online from www.frenchbeautyroom.com

Further information on local stockists and the range and size availability can be found at www.frenchcosmetics.ie or by calling 046-9481091.