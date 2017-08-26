COMPETITION TIME
Win a dinner for two and a bottle of wine at Spice India, Carrick-on-Shannon
Your chance to win dinner for 2 and a bottle of wine!
We have a dinner for 2 and a bottle of wine to give away courtesy of the very kind people at Spice India, Carrick-on-Shannon.
So if you would like to " SPICE UP YOUR LIFE"- Simply answer the following question:
Which one of the following is NOT a Spice you can cook with !!!
A. Paprika
B. Scary Spice
C. All Spice
D. Tumeric
Simply email your answer to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com along with your name and phone number. Don't forget to put Spice India Competition in the subject line of the email.
All entries must be in by 5pm on Friday, September 1.
