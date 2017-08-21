Dressing to impress at the office

There has never been a tougher time in the workplace. Looking your best in the office is not just about getting that promotion, it could simply be about keeping your job.

Here is some advice on how to look the business at the office – whilst staying within budget. You can add personality to workwear without looking unprofessional but you do need to distinguish work appropriate from fun appropriate. Make sure your work wear isn’t holding you back…

Sleeveless tops should extend to the edges of your shoulders. Spaghetti straps and cleavage are office no-nos! Its distracting and inappropriate. However, you can reflect your personality with an on-trend top like this one from iclothing.ie €24.95

Tights or bare legs? Sandals or pumps? These are the questions you might find yourself asking each morning as you select work attire. And, depending on the dress code your company enforces, you could be spot on – or woefully off-base in your fashion choices. Marie Claire tights have a selection of barely there tights that will give your legs a lightly bronzed look while being cosy also. So if your office style is tights – you have them … but barely. €8

Dress as appropriate for your work environment. If its casual , express your personality with the clashing prints trend but keep them in the same colour family so they are not too loud.

Chances are, you wont be switching out your bag during the week so opt for one with a neutral colour like black, burgundy, cream or brown that will tone with everything else in your wardrobe and you never have to worry about clashing colours. Choose one with a separate phone pocket so you can answer calls quickly and also enough space for tablet or laptop if you use one. This bowling bag from Gionni ticks all those boxes and looks super stylish too - €55.

Jeans necessitate more formal pairings, like a blazer such as this one (pictured above) and smart oxfords.

Make sure all items are pressed and as wrinkle-free as possible. It does make a difference to your appearance and also to how your colleagues see you. Even linen needs to look fresh and pressed like this dress from Golden Spiderweb (above) €59.

Be office appropriate - if you wear a slightly sheer top, make sure to top it with a blazer. Wear a camisole underneath to be extra safe. The safest hemline is at the knee. Never go shorter than a few inches above the knee. This pencil skirt (above) from iclothing is a great autumn basic – it will go with everything in your wardrobe and is fashion forward as well as appropriate. Great value too at €34.95.