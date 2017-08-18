Spread the love campaign aims to remind us all that romance is alive and well in the north west!

People in the North West are in for a treat as the ‘Spread the Love Campaign’ gets underway today. The brainchild of Madchick Events who predominantly run dating events, aims to highlight to single people looking for love, that they never know who might be thinking of them.

A dozen roses, synonymous with love and romance will be delivered to 12 lucky people from someone who is interested in them. Those wishing to get involved need to private mail Madchick Events through their Facebook page anytime from today and the 12 people will be selected at random next week.

“One of the phrases I keep hearing from my single friends is: “Sure no one out there fancies me.” and I always say, how do you know that for sure? The answer is we can’t and we don’t so I thought this would be an innovative, fun and sweet way to remind people of that and let a dozen lucky singles know someone likes them," said Mairéad Collins, co-founder of Madchick events. "It could be the barista who serves you coffee every morning, the guy in accounts or someone you have fancied for years but never plucked up the courage to tell, whoever it is, this could be a great way to do it.”

Those submitting names and details of the person will be in the strictest of confidence. The identity of the person sending the rose will remain anonymous unless the person specifically requests that their identity be revealed. The roses will be delivered to the person, some by post but where possible, hand delivered and parts of the campaign will be live streaming next week on www.facebook.com/madchickevents.

The next event, Speed Dating is taking place Friday, August 25 in 5th on Teeling at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite under ‘Speed Dating Sligo.’