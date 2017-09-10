Campaign set to highlight true impact of migraine

Throughout Migraine Awareness Week (MAW) 2017 (September 11-16) the Migraine Association of Ireland will raise awareness of migraine, a complex neurological condition that affects over 500,000 people in Ireland alone.

This year’s MAW will focus on Managing Migraine in the Workplace with the tag line #makemigrainematter

Migraine is much more than just a headache. Symptoms include nausea, dizziness, light sensitivity and a throbbing, severe headache. 20% of sufferers experience aura, a condition that precedes the migraine and whose symptoms include visual disturbances, partial paralysis and loss of speech.

It is estimated that 13,000 attacks occur in Ireland every day. The cost of migraine to the Irish economy is a staggering €252 million a year and EU €26bn. This is due to a combination of workdays lost and a reduction in productivity. The World Health Organisation reports migraine as now the seventh most disabling disease overall, fourth amongst women and severe migraine attacks are classified by the WHO as comparable to dementia, quadriplegia and active psychosis.

Despite the very real and debilitating nature of the condition, migraine sufferers often hide the severity of their condition because of a perceived lack of support and understanding among work colleagues and employers. The accusations of being a “drama queen” or a “hypochondriac” put added stress on the wellbeing and mental health of people already surviving with chronic pain on a daily basis in many cases.

On European Migraine Day of Action 2017, September 12, MAI is encouraging migraine sufferers, their loved ones and healthcare professionals to tweet out their personal stories and messages of support under the hashtag #makemigrainematter

Throughout Migraine Awareness Week there will be a number of seminars, workshops and training events throughout Ireland and you can find out more information on our Facebook or Twitter page or on our website www.migraine.ie