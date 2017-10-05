Someone's really going to be in the doghouse over this ....

You really have to feel sorry for Conor Mac. He pre-ordered Fifa18 through Amazon.

He clearly was looking forward to its arrival and then, well, this happened......

In this instance, a dog really isn't man's best friend....

Conor took matters into his own hands appealing to amazon.co.uk to "have a heart and help a guy out", clearly an cry out for a free replacement. To date his Facebook post has gotten a reaction from over 14,000 people.

While some commiserated with Conor's loss, the more heartless decided a lecture on proper dog ownership was in order pointing out "If the dog has chewed post before or chews anyway, you should lock him in another room when out for this reason, Sorry dude"

Other's suggested something more sinister than pet hijinks were at play theorising it may well have been deliberate sabotage orchestrated by an anti-PS4 dog.

One remarked- "Dog's obviously an xbox console fan", while another said "The dog has a ball in his mouth. Fifa18 chewed up! He just wants his owner to get of his ass and play for real".