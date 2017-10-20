Experience indulgence with the new flavours in Labello Lip Butters

The winter weather wreaks havoc on our skin and lips can become dry and chapped. The renowned lip care brand, Labello has created a rich and indulgent collection of delicious lip butters to provide a long-lasting, 12-hour nourishing effect – the perfect indulgent savior for dry, chapped lips.

The moisturising formula is enriched with Shea Butter and also contain Almond Oil to soothe, nourish and protect to restore softness.

Labello Vanilla & Macadamia Lip Butter

For a sweet sensation, look no further than the Vanilla & Macadamia Lip Butter. The combination of these nourishing ingredients as well as the delicious combination of flavours creates a unique pampering product. Providing the highest level of care in a handy on-the-go compact tin – it is the perfect handbag essential.

Labello Raspberry Rosé Lip Butter

For a subtle tint, the Raspberry Rosé Lip Butter offers a delicious mix of tantalising flavours and indulgence. Sealing in moisture, Raspberry Rosé also adds a subtle rosy shine to the lips, leaving them hydrated with a silky glossy finish.

Both RRP €2.49