Well now we've seen it all.....boozy baubles

Aldi Ireland has just announced it will be selling gin-filled baubles, just in time for Christmas. It's either sheer brilliance....or insanity....

Pickering’s Gin Baubles (6 Pack) will be on sale in 129 Aldi stores nationwide from November 12 for €26.99.

Pickering’s Gin is a multi-award winning gin, hand crafted at Summerhill Distillery, the first exclusive gin distillery to be established in Edinburgh for over 150 years.

Each bauble is filled with 5cl of Pickering’s Classic “Red Top Gin”, which - according to Aldi - is best served with tonic water and a slice of pink grapefruit - when it's not just decorating the tree.