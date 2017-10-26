Beat the winter blues and book your Winter getaway now!

Back at work and feeling like the summer holidays never happened? On Sunday, October 29, the clocks go back, which means one thing, a long winter ahead.

Travel search engine, KAYAK.ie has analysed search trends to see what’s topping the Irish winter sun wishlist in 2017, also revealing the time of day that most holiday searches take place and where holiday planners can bag a bargain, compared to this time last year.

Flights searches are the cure to beat the Monday blues at work

The flight search data on KAYAK.ie shows that the Irish public are clearly mid-afternoon daydreamers when it comes to holiday planning, with 18% of all searches take place on Monday - with peaks at 4pm, followed by Tuesday, before tapering off over the week.

Based on year on year searches, the below table shows the top trending destinations to help Irish sun-seekers make the best choices depending on their travel tastes and budget. Perennial favourites among the Irish, Brisbane and Perth are amongst the top trending destinations list for winter travel, with average temperatures of 25 degrees in December and 13 hours of sunshine. Closer to home, the Canary Islands and Malaga top the list for European destinations, with Lanzarote seeing a 56% increase in searches from last year and a drop of 7% in average return flights against 2016, at €264.

Winter Sun Savings

2016 brought an easing of travel restrictions and the addition of more flights to Cuba, which has meant that Havana has seen a 191% increase in searches on KAYAK and was named top trending destination in the 2017 Travel Hacker report. This is all good news for Irish holidaymakers, as Havana has also seen the greatest reduction in flight prices, a whopping 53% from the same time last year. Average return flights now cost only €616, down from €1,309 in 2016.

Second on the list, Bangkok, with a balmy average temperature of 28 degrees in November, also shows a drop in price, down 6% from this time last year, to an average return airfare of €486 in November. Perth also ranks as one of the most popular sunny destinations, with a 25% flight price reduction based on the same period in 2016. Flying to Perth in November can save travellers almost €256 compared to flight prices in December.

John-Lee Saez, travel expert at KAYAK comments: ‘At KAYAK, we help people to plan and manage their travel better, so they can escape the Irish winter weather. If you're looking for inspiration try out our Explore tool, where you'll be able to input your budget, desired month of travel and flight time, and see the matching destinations pop up for you on the world map’.

For more great holiday ideas and advice visit KAYAK.ie's website here.