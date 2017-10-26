Have your gotten your will sorted?

It is something many of us leave on the long finger but the reality is that making a will is a very simple procedure and it could save a lot of hassle and worry for your family.

My Legacy Week 2017 runs from October 30 to November 4 and is a good time to make your will and consider leaving a legacy gift to a cause you care about.

Having a will is very important for so many good reasons and particularly during the My Legacy Week annual awareness campaign.

Take that first step in writing your will by making an appointment with a solicitor who will be able to guide you through the entire process.

The organisers behind My Legacy Week want to thank the hundreds of solicitor firms all around the country offering expert guidance and advice about making or amending a will at any time of the year.

Making a will is usually a much more straightforward and cost effective process than you might think and your solicitor will discuss what is necessary for drawing up this important personal document when you make your appointment.

To help you get you started sit down and think about your assets, savings and any important family heirlooms, which you may want to pass on to particular friends or family.

If you have any specific bequests now is the time to detail exactly who you want to receive what.

Also think about what your final wishes may be in terms of a funeral. Ensure that you bring all these details to meet with your solicitor so they can be made aware of your wishes.

Once family and friends have been looked after and all other important personal decisions have been made, deciding to leave a legacy gift to a charity is a wonderful way to support a favourite cause in the future.

Large or small, every legacy is a generous gift of hope and trust for the future.

Your solicitor will be able to set up a donation to the charity of your choice as part of your will.

For more details on My Legacy Week, to obtain a list of solicitors in your locality or for further information on the kinds of charities you could support in your will, visit the My Legacy website here

Also bear in mind that your circumstances may change during your lifetime and you should regularly revisit your will to ensure that it is still applicable. You may find that you have disposed of properties outlined in your will. You may decide to change who inherits on your death.

Major life events such as marriage, divorce, the birth of your children, all change your circumstances and will have an impact on the suitability of your will.

If you have a will and you haven't updated it, or you have never made a will before, now is the perfect time to meet with your solicitor and ensure that all your affairs are in order.