Macra na Feirme news from around Leitrim

North Leitrim Macra host successful race night

The committee of North Leitrim Macra would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who supported our inaugural North Leitrim Race night last Friday night the 20th of October in Heraghtys Bar Manorhamilton. We had a great night and really appreciated the generosity of all our kind sponsors, horse owners & those who placed a few bets. Thanks to Darragh & the gang Heraghty's Bar for the use of the venue & to Alan Curran for the enjoyable music & entertainment after the event. Lastly thanks to our fantastic club members for all their help in organising the event.

Well done to our horse owner winners receiving €30 returns from their horses and they are:

Race 1: Horse 2, Tomas Fallon

Race 2: Horse 8, Enya McDonald; Race 3: Horse 1, Joe McLoughlin; Race 4: Horse 5, Andrew Gilligan; Race 5: Horse 7, Michael Comiskey; Race 6: Horse 6, Oisin Dolan; Race 7: Horse 3, Siobhan Gallagher;

Race 8: Horse 4, Brendan Curran.

Race Sponsors:

Mc Loughlin Tyres, Seamus Harkin building contractors, Devaney meats, Conor banks - AI Dovea Genetics, The market bar, Melvin plastic, Lock up alarms, Tómas Fallon Farming Contractors.

Raffle prizes sponsors:

Ciaran Mc Manus- Glencar, Manor chemists , Mary’s hair salon - Manorhamilton , Supervalu, Biddys bar, Emma Mc Padden, Des Wynne Auctioneer, Kims Beauty Salon , Mc Manus Pharmacy , Moran Family – Drumshanbo.



North Leitrim Lady to represent county at this Year’s Queen of the Land Festival

North Leitrim Macra Chairperson Emma Coyle is this year’s representative at the WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival which is taking place in Tullamore on the 10-12th November. The festival is in its 53rd year and features contestants from home and abroad. Leitrim Macra are sending over 30 supporters to Tullamore to Cheer Emma on over the weekend. Keep an eye on next week’s Observer for more information and an interview from the Leitrim Queen of the Land.



Leitrim take to the field at NDC All Ireland Football Final

Well done to the County Macra team who represented the county recently at the NDC Macra GAA finals in Kilcormac Co Offaly.

Declan McGovern, Cian McHugh, Calvin Flynn, Gerard Doyle, Keelan McLoughlin, Fergus O’Rourke and Conor Banks donned the jerseys and represented Leitrim Macra very well. The lads were from the North Leitrim and Carrigallen Clubs and rumour has it some of the lads may come out of retirement for next year! So watch out!

The Leitrim Macra GAA team who took part in the NDC All Ireland Macra GAA Finals are pictured with President James Healy. Team members Declan McGovern, Cian McHugh, Calvin Flynn, Gerard Doyle, Keelan McLoughlin, Fergus O’Rourke and Conor Banks donned the jerseys and represented Leitrim Macra very well. The lads are from the North Leitrim and Carrigallen Clubs



Birthday Celebrations!

Carrigallen Club extends birthday wishes to members Roisin Reilly and Bernard Brady who recently celebrated their 21st birthdays. The club members were only too delighted to help them celebrate in style at two very enjoyable 21st!

Last year it was the Mock wedding, this year there was the Wonky Wedding!

Roscommon & Galway Macra recently held a Wonky Wedding in Ballinasloe after months of hard work and preparation. For once we got to sit back and watch the mayhem unfold as a number of members travelled to support their fundraiser. We took to the dance floor for the night then with Rhythm and Sticks keeping us entertained for the night. Congrats to the two counties for hosting a great night!



Griffin Engineering Welding Competition

A competition designed to help members, who are not professional welders, to learn and practice the skills of welding and this year the Leitrim Young Farmer development group chair Fergus O Rourke has organised a county round of welding which will take place on Tuesday the 7th of November. Contact Fergus on 0876725751 for further information.



South Leitrim have a busy few weeks ahead

As we have had a busy year we feel we deserve a night away and so we decided in the depts of winter to go Glamping but fear not, this is no ordinary camping! We will have the full use of the facilities at mayo Glamping with outdoor heaters, outdoor hot tubs, pizza and cocktails. The night is open to existing and new members and friends of South Leitrim Macra. November 18th is the date for your diary and the cost is only €35 so get in touch if you would like to come along, numbers are limited so let us know quickly if you’d like to attend.

We have also organised our Christmas Party which will be taking place on December 16th in the Allingham Arms Hotel Bundoran. We are attending one of their famous party nights with Patrick Feeney entertaining us for the night, any member wishing to come on the trip let us know!



Upcoming dates to note

Queen of the land, Tullamore 10-12th November

Leitrim County Macra meeting, Conways Drumshanbo 15th November 9pm

South Leitrim Macra meeting, Planxtys Mohill 16th November 9pm

Child Protection Training, Bush Hotel 21st November 7:30pm.

Recuitment Drive

The club’s have been busy on the recruitment of new members of late with Carrigallen Macra recruiting five new members in the last week. The clubs are always on the lookout for new people to join in on the fun so if you’re interested contact your nearest club contact to find out more.

North Leitrim Macra Chairperson; Emma Coyle 0873166421.

South Leitrim Macra Chairperson; Brendan Curran; 0863023098.

Carrigallen Macra; Fergus O’Rourke; 0876725751