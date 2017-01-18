Senator Feighan: We must work to protect special relationship with Britain

Fine Gael Senator, Frank Feighan, has said we must work harder than ever to protect our special relationship with our nearest neighbour.

“In these challenging times ahead, and with the confirmation yesterday by Britain’s Prime Minister that they will leave the single market, it is imperative that we work as hard as ever to maintain the close ties and friendships that have been built between both islands over many years," said Senator Feighan.

“In her speech , Prime Minister Theresa May spoke about the important historic relationship between Britain and the island of Ireland. In that respect, I welcome her commitment to preserving the common travel area and ensuring no return to a hard border with Northern Ireland, which many had feared.

“Protecting our special relationship with the UK means strengthening our links on many fronts - politically, commercially, culturally and from a sporting perspective. Brexit requires fresh thinking and new approaches to protecting our relationship with Britain while also exploring new opportunities for Ireland when it eventually leaves the European Union.

“The road ahead undoubtedly presents Ireland with many challenges. However the Government has prepared a comprehensive contingency plan as we ready ourselves for all possible outcomes when Brexit does finally happen.”