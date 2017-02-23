Carrick-on-Shannon Bank Of Ireland Enterprise Town

Bank of Ireland Carrick-on-Shannon are hosting a registration evening on Monday, February 27.

The bank are hosting Carrick-on-Shannon as Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town 2017.

BOI and the business community of Carrick-on-Shannon will work together to support local enterprise. The wider community and local schools will also be involved in activities.

To learn more about Enterprise Town visit Bank of Ireland, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, February 27 from 6.15pm. To RSVP email seamus.newcombe@boi.com or call 0766240471.