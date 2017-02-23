5,000 homes still without electricity in the Co Leitrim area

Over 5,000 homes in the Co Leitrim area are still without power following Storm Doris.

ESB Networks has staff working to restore power as quickly as possible and an estimated 900 homes should see power restored by lunchtime today.

Householders and businesses in other areas however, face an uncertain wait as there is no estimated time of repair yet available for areas like Arigna, Drumshanbo, Gorvagh/Fenagh, Mohill or Drumsna.

Those still waiting on repairs

Leitrim Village area: 880 homes affected. Estimated time of power restoration: 12.30pm.

Drumshanbo area: 124 homes affected. No estimated time of repair.

Arigna area: Two outages. In the first 1834 homes are affected. No estimated time of repair. 73 homes are affected in the second outage with no estimated time of repair yet available.

Gorvagh/Fenagh area: 1266 homes affected. No estimated time of repair available.

Mohill/Cloone area: 666 homes affected. No estimated time of repair available.

Drumsna area: 191 homes affected. No estimated time of repair available.

Bawnboy area: 10 homes affected. Estimated time of repair 1.45pm.